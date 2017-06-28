Breaking News

Michelle Payne: Melbourne Cup-winning jockey tests positive

Updated 6:31 AM ET, Wed June 28, 2017

Story highlights

  • Michelle Payne tests positive for banned substance, stood down from racing
  • Appetite suppressant Phentermine found in system

(CNN)Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne has been stood down from racing after testing positive for a banned substance.

The Australian, who became the first female winner of the Melbourne Cup in 2015, was found to have the appetite suppressant Phentermine in her system.
The sample was provided by the 31-year-old at the Swan Hill Cup meeting in Victoria on June 11, nine days before she guided Kaspersky to fifth place in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.
    Payne was advised of the findings and stood down from riding in races and trackwork by stewards on June 23.
    She has been advised to attend Thursday's inquiry, which will be conducted at Flemington, the site of her famous 2015 victory on 100-1 shot Prince of Penzance.
    CNN has contacted Payne's management requesting a statement.
    Just last week, the Australian told CNN she was now aiming to leave the saddle and win the Melbourne Cup as a trainer.
    "The training is something I've been planning towards a long time now," she said. "I'm preparing for the riding to come to an end.
    "It will be hard to say goodbye but I've had a number of bad injuries and obviously one day I want to have a family of my own. But it's a long-range plan so I'm not stopping just yet."