- Eric Trump opens new Turnberry golf course
- Course named "King Robert the Bruce"
(CNN)While his father runs the US, Donald Trump's son Eric has been busy launching the new "King Robert the Bruce" golf course at the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland.
Eric Trump was given a helping hand on Wednesday at the opening of the course -- named after the legendary Scottish nobleman -- by a sword-wielding "king" in a suit of armor.
The new layout is a redesign of the Kintyre course, the second track at the British Open venue.
Robert Bruce, famed for his victory against the English at the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314, was said to have grown up at Turnberry Castle in Ayrshire.
"To know that the King of Scotland, Robert the Bruce, was born here at Turnberry Castle is something we're incredibly proud of; therefore, it made sense to name this new course after a legendary Scottish warrior," said Eric Trump, who with brother Donald Trump Jr. took over the running of the Trump Corporation when his father was elected president.
The US president bought the Turnberry resort in 2014 and ploughed millions of dollars into an upgrade of the hotel and the famous Ailsa course.
Turnberry has hosted four Open Championships, most recently in 2009 when Stewart Cink beat 59-year-old Tom Watson in a playoff.
'Turnberry was always his dream'
The King Robert the Bruce course was designed by Martin Ebert, who was also responsible for the Ailsa upgrade.
"The final product will be a course which, similar to its famous counterpart, will sit among the ranks of the top courses anywhere in the world," added Eric Trump.
Accompanied by wife Lara, who is seven months pregnant, he said he had visited Turnberry with his father three years ago.
"Turnberry was always his dream, it was his painting, it was what he always envisioned, a course that could hold the best tournaments anywhere in the world," he said.