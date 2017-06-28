Story highlights Eric Trump opens new Turnberry golf course

Course named "King Robert the Bruce"

(CNN) While his father runs the US, Donald Trump's son Eric has been busy launching the new "King Robert the Bruce" golf course at the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland.

Eric Trump was given a helping hand on Wednesday at the opening of the course -- named after the legendary Scottish nobleman -- by a sword-wielding "king" in a suit of armor.

The new layout is a redesign of the Kintyre course, the second track at the British Open venue.

Robert Bruce, famed for his victory against the English at the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314, was said to have grown up at Turnberry Castle in Ayrshire.

"To know that the King of Scotland, Robert the Bruce, was born here at Turnberry Castle is something we're incredibly proud of; therefore, it made sense to name this new course after a legendary Scottish warrior," said Eric Trump, who with brother Donald Trump Jr. took over the running of the Trump Corporation when his father was elected president.

