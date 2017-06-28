Breaking News

Trump accepts Macron's invitation to visit Paris in July

By Jeff Zeleny, Dan Merica and Elizabeth Landers, CNN

Updated 11:27 AM ET, Wed June 28, 2017

(CNN)US President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to visit Paris on July 14, White House officials said Wednesday.

The Elysee Palace said Trump would attend a Bastille Day parade in the French capital as part of commemorations marking 100 years since the United States entered World War I.
"To mark the occasion, American soldiers will take part in the parade alongside their French brothers in arms," the Elysee Palace statement said.
A White House statement said the visit would reaffirm the powerful links between the two nations.
    "President Trump looks forward to reaffirming America's strong ties of friendship with France, to celebrating this important day with the French people, and to commemorating the 100th anniversary of America's entry into World War I," it said.
    "The two leaders will further build on the strong counter-terrorism cooperation and economic partnership between the two countries, and they will discuss many other issues of mutual concern."
    First Lady Melania Trump will accompany her husband on the trip, her office said.
    Trump and Macron met last month in Brussels, Belgium, when they shared a notably lengthy handshake.

