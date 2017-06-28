Story highlights The Cubs met with Obama shortly before he left office in January

Trump has close ties with the Ricketts family, which owns the team

This will be a low-key visit

Washington (CNN) The Chicago Cubs will make their second visit in six months to the White House Wednesday for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Trump has close ties with the Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs franchise and have long been top Republican donors. Joe Ricketts, whose son Tom is the Cubs chairman, donated close to $15 million to Republican causes during the 2016 campaign.

The Cubs, who beat the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series, visited the White House for their ceremonial presidential visit earlier this year under President Barack Obama, who honored the team as the pride of the city despite being a loyal Chicago White Sox fan.

But Wednesday's visit has raised questions about openness in the Trump White House. Sports teams who visit the White House are usually honored with public ceremonies and a speech by the president. But because Obama already feted the Cubs, the White House decided to keep Wednesday's visit a low-key affair.

In part because the visit is being billed as unofficial, several players have opted not to attend. The team is also slated to play another game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday evening.

