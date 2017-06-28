Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone Wednesday, the day after Senate Republican leaders scuttled plans for a vote on health care reform this week in the face of stiff resistance from within the party's own ranks.

"We have given ourselves a little bit more time to make it perfect," he said in brief remarks in the White House's Roosevelt Room where he was hosting a roundtable on energy.

Trump acknowledged that shuttling the health care legislation through the Senate is "very tough," but said he believed he and Republicans would "get it over the line."

"I think we're going to get at least very close and I think we're going to get it over the line," Trump said. "We have given ourselves a little more time to make it perfect."

The President's comments came a day after he sat down with Senate Republicans at the White House to discuss the struggling health care reform efforts that have dogged his presidency.

