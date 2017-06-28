Story highlights Trump is kicking off his 2020 campaign

He's holding a fundraiser at his hotel

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is doing more than simply hosting the first fundraiser of his re-election bid here Wednesday evening at the Trump International Hotel, he's sending a pointed message to Republicans: He's not going anywhere.

Less than six months after taking office, Trump is kicking off his 2020 campaign earlier than any sitting president in recent history. It's more than two years sooner than George W. Bush or Barack Obama held their first fundraising events for their re-election efforts.

"It helps fend off the people out there who say he's not going to run for re-election or are still wondering if he even wants this job," said Republican strategist Scott Jennings, a campaign veteran who worked for Bush and many candidates. "It sends a very serious message that I'm going to be well funded and you don't want to mess around with me."

The money will help finance two joint fundraising committees with the Republican National Committee: the Trump Victory fund and the Make American Great Again Committee. It's a top-dollar affair, with a $100,000 price tag for the host committee and a $35,000-per-person dinner.

The President filed his re-election papers the same day of his inauguration on January 20, which allowed him to keep raising money from a network of small donors that helped fuel his campaign. The fundraising dinner at Trump's new hotel here on Pennsylvania Avenue is targeting high-dollar donors.

Read More