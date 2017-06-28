Story highlights James Comey's memos have been at the heart of the congressional Russia investigations

The former FBI director wrote memos following meetings with President Donald Trump

Washington (CNN) Senate intelligence committee Chairman Richard Burr said Wednesday he's requested former FBI Director James Comey's memos from the FBI and is confident he will get access to the documents soon.

"I've made the request from the FBI, and I feel confident we will have access to them," the North Carolina Republican said. "I'm comfortable with the fact I will have access to them."

Burr, who is leading the Senate's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 US election, said the FBI has not yet provided the committee with access to Comey's memos, which detail the former FBI director's interactions with President Donald Trump in private meetings.

Burr said he expects to view the documents soon, though he declined to get more specific on a timeline.

"We continue to have discussions relative to where that access is," he said.

Read More