President homebody: Trump stays close to the White House

President Donald Trump may have the keys to Air Force One, but inside the United States at least, he's not heading far from home.

Five months into his term, Trump has largely remained within two hours of Washington during his jaunts out into the country. At equivalent stages in their presidencies, Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush had traveled to a broader sweep of the country, according to a CNN analysis of their schedules.

By the end of June in 2001 and 2009, both previous presidents had flown across the country to California, the nation's most populous state. Both had touched down in all four timezones that span the continuous United States. And both stayed overnight in hotels and private homes on multi-day swings through far-flung corners of the country.

Trump, who has traveled to sixteen states as president, has ventured west of the Mississippi River only once while in office, during a campaign rally stop in Iowa earlier this month. He hasn't visited California -- perhaps not a surprise, given the state went overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton in last year's election (Trump does, however, own a home in Beverly Hills).

Inside the US, he's only made stops in the Eastern and Central time zones, and hasn't spent the night anywhere in the country aside from the presidential beds at the White House, Mar-a-Lago, his Bedminster golf club, and Camp David.

