Poll: Only 17% approve of Senate health care bill

Just 37% of Americans approve of the job the President is doing since he took office

Washington (CNN) Only 17% of Americans approve of the Republican Senate health care bill, with 55% of national adults saying they outright disapprove of it, according to a new poll out Wednesday.

The results from the NPR/ PBS Newshour/Marist survey show that across the board, Americans are unhappy with how the repeal of Obamacare is being handled. The poll was in the field as the details of the GOP bill became public, with interviews conducted Wednesday through Sunday. The bill's text became public on Thursday.

Additionally, President Donald Trump's approval ratings remain low, with independents in particular losing faith in the President's ability to turn around the job market.

Overall, Americans want something to be done to the current state of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, with only 17% wanting the 2010 health care bill to be left completely intact. A quarter of those polled want the bill to be repealed completely, and the figure jumps up to more than half among Republican respondents.

But while the Republican-controlled Senate's proposed plan, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act, would take the structure of the ACA by having it do less, almost half of respondents to the poll say they want to instead see more done under the ACA. Just 7% of those polled say they want the health care bill to do less.

