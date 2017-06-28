US military updates Trump's North Korea options

Story highlights McMaster also confirmed publicly Wednesday that military options had been prepared

Washington (CNN) US military options for North Korea have recently been updated and are ready to be presented to President Donald Trump if Pyongyang conducts an underground nuclear or ballistic missile test that indicates the regime has made a significant progress towards developing a weapon that could attack the US, two US military officials told CNN.

National security adviser HR McMaster also confirmed publicly Wednesday that military options had been prepared.

"What we have to do is prepare all options because the President has made clear to us that he will not accept a nuclear power in North Korea and a threat that can target the United States and target the American population," McMaster said during remarks at a Washington think tank.

Other members of the President's national security team have also spoken about Trump's concerns over North Korea.

"I hardly ever escape a day at the White House without the President asking me about North Korea and how it is that the United States is responding to that threat," CIA Director Mike Pompeo told MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt this past weekend. "It's very much at the top of his mind."

