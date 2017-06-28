Former Trump campaign chairman registers as a foreign agent

Story highlights Paul Manafort filed documents with Justice Department

US investigators scrutinizing Manafort's tax and business records

Washington (CNN) Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort filed documents with the Justice Department showing his consulting firm was paid more than $17 million between 2012 and 2014 for work on behalf of a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine.

The filing completed Manafort's registration under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, known as FARA, one of several legal issues that have been the focus of scrutiny by the FBI and Justice Department prosecutors, according to US officials briefed on the investigation.

The registration doesn't end the years-long US probe of Manafort and his firm which, because of Manafort's role as Trump campaign chairman last year, have become part of the broader investigation now led by special counsel Robert Mueller looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

US investigators continue to scrutinize Manafort's tax and business records to determine whether any criminal violations occurred, according to the officials briefed on the investigation.

Jason Maloni, Manafort's spokesman, said Manafort "started this process in concert with the FARA unit in September, before the outcome of the election and well before any formal investigation of election interference began. Paul's primary focus was always directed at domestic Ukrainian political campaign work, and that is reflected in today's filing."

Read More