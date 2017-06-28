Dem congressman: 'Just plain wrong' for Trump to hold fundraiser at own hotel

(CNN) As President Donald Trump holds his first re-election fundraiser Wednesday night at the hotel he owns in Washington, one Democratic congressman is slamming the President over the move, arguing it is "just plain wrong."

An invitation to the event, held at the Trump International Hotel, showed that tickets started at $35,000 per person, with a $100,000 price tag to sit on the host committee. Hours after telling reporters they would be allowed to cover the event, the White House changed course and closed the event to the press.

During an interview on CNN's "Erin Burnett Outfront," Rep. Gerry Connolly, who sits on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, warned that the fundraiser created "a terrible perception problem."

"I think it really taints the process," the Virginia Democrat said. "I think it's most unwise and I think frankly it's just plain wrong for the American President to be engaged like that."

Connolly also said the event is the latest example of conflict-of-interest concerns surrounding the hotel, which was opened in the Old Post Office and leased from the federal General Services Administration in 2013.

