The Trump White House just ramped up its war with the media

(CNN) Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders seemed to have a plan when she called on Breitbart News' Charlie Spiering first at Tuesday's briefing.

Spiering asked about the retraction of a Russia-related CNN story and the resignations of three staffers associated with it. Huckabee Sanders took that hanging curveball and swung for the fences.

"I don't know that it's that the response isn't good enough for the president. I think it's the constant barrage of fake news that is directed at this president, probably, that has garnered a lot of his frustration. You point to that report; there are multiple other instances where that outlet that you referenced has been repeatedly wrong and had to point that out or had to correct it. There's a video circulating now — whether it's accurate or not, I don't know — but I would encourage everyone in this room and, frankly, everybody across the country to take a look at it. I think if it is accurate, I think it's a disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism..."

"I think that we have gone to a place where, if the media can't be trusted to report the news, then that's a dangerous place for America. And I think if that is the place certain outlets are going — particularly for the purpose of spiking ratings — and if that's coming directly from the top, I think that's even more scary."

That led Brian J. Karem, a columnist for Playboy, according to his Twitter biography, to respond this way:

