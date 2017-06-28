Story highlights Over a thousand activists marched around the Capitol building to "filibuster" the GOP health care bill

48 representatives gathered on the Capitol steps to don black veils in "mourning" for Medicaid cuts

(CNN) Over a thousand chanting activists walked a lap around the Capitol building Wednesday evening to protest the American Health Care Act. The march was part of a three-day "People's Filibuster," co-organized by more than 19 groups, including the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and American Federation of Labor.

"We had so many patient advocates show up in force," Planned Parenthood federal campaigns director Graeme Joeck said. "We hope this sends a clear message that our voices have put a delay, and that this bill will not last."

Philadelphia resident Signe Espinoza, 24, kicked off the post-march rally by sharing her personal health care experience on stage.

"I rely on Medicaid. I have relied on Medicaid for a really long time, and my parents rely on Medicaid. If this vote passes, millions of people just like me will be affected," Espinoza said.

Some protesters held printed white fliers with people's faces and the words "I will lose my health care." Designed by the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, these fliers are part of a campaign that asks Americans to share personal stories about the impact of health care on their lives.