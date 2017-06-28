Story highlights Sen. Bill Cassidy said he agreed with Sen. Susan Collins about changes to the bill

(CNN) Sen. Bill Cassidy struck a cautious but critical tone on Republicans' plans to repeal and replace Obamacare, urging more than "tinkering" to improve the Senate bill, insisting that "Trump voters" should "truly have coverage."

The Louisiana Republican, who is also a physician, was interviewed on CNN Wednesday morning -- a day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shelved plans to vote this week on the Better Care Reconciliation Act -- and said that he "will make a decision as to how I will vote once we see the final product." But Cassidy made clear significant changes needed to take place.

"We need to make it so if somebody goes off Medicaid, on private insurance -- which is good -- that they can still afford it," Cassidy said. "We have to make it so those Trump voters, who voted for Donald Trump because he said he was going to help them have coverage, truly have coverage."

Cassidy said he agreed with Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins, who said that "tinkering" with the legislation stalled in the Senate won't be enough.

"I think she's probably right," Cassidy said. "Tinkering will not do it. President Trump said the House bill should have more money added to it. Instead, the Senate bill took $200 billion more away. That's $200 billion less you have for coverage."

