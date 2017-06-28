Will Chief Justice Roberts save same-sex marriage?

Story highlights Tim Holbrook: Chief Justice Roberts could prove to be the deciding vote in upholding same-sex marriage

Roberts respects precedent and is hesitant to overturn existing law, as his decision in the latest same-sex marriage case illustrates

Tim Holbrook is a professor of law at Emory University School of Law. He is a member of the boards of directors of the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund and the Stonewall Bar Association of Georgia. The views expressed are his and his alone.

(CNN) When the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in Obergefell v. Hodges, many LGBTQ commentators recognized there could be backlash. And indeed there was. "Bathroom bills," such as House Bill 2 in North Carolina, were passed requiring people to use the bathrooms that correspond with the sex marker on their birth certificates.

But the backlash has also included attacks on the core of LGBTQ families: parental rights. Arkansas refused to permit the nonbiological parent in a same-sex couple to be listed as the parent on the child's birth certificate. This was the case even though the law generally required the male spouse of opposite-sex couples to be listed as the father, regardless of whether he was the biological father. The Arkansas Supreme Court subsequently decided that this state of affairs did not violate the Supreme Court's Obergefell decision.

Timothy Halbrook

On June 26, the US Supreme Court summarily rejected the Arkansas Supreme Court's decision in Pavan v. Smith . The court reasoned that Arkansas was "den(ying) married same-sex couples access to the 'constellation of benefits that the Stat(e) ha(s) linked to marriage,'" as required by Obergefell. The decision was per curiam, written for the court without identifying the particular author of the decision.

Despite three dissents, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the majority decision, indicating that he may be a swing vote in protecting same-sex marriage in the not too distant future.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, in contrast, authored a dissent, offering his first views on the rights of LGBTQ persons, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. Gorsuch argued that Obergefell did not clearly answer the question of whether a state's registration regime could not legitimately favor biological parental relationships, making summary reversal inappropriate.

