You are the key to keeping your computer safe

Tips from the expert: How to practice good cyber hygiene

1. Maintain a complete back-up of all your files on a separate drive that is disconnected from your computer network.

2. Install the latest software patches, maintain a firewall, and keep your anti-virus software up to date; download all patches only from the software vendor's official app store.

3. Practice good email hygiene. Think before you open emails, click on hyperlinks, or open attachments. When it doubt, delete the email.

4. In the event of a ransomware infection, immediately disconnect from the Internet, remove all cables connecting to other drives in the network, and run a full virus scan.

5. If you see a security warning or any other indication of a malware infection on your device, seek help. Do not pay the hacker or call the number on the screen. Instead, contact your local FBI field-office and report the infection to IC3 by following this link.