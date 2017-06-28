Google: We can't live with it or without it

Story highlights After 7-year investigation, the European Commission has fined Google $2.7 billion for anti-competitive behavior

Andre Spicer is a professor of organizational behavior at Cass Business School, City University London. He is the co-author, with Carl Cederstrom, of "The Wellness Syndrome." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The Internet promised us a perfect market--that is, one where there are many buyers and sellers with full information who freely and effortlessly strike deals unfettered by rules and regulations. But did it also give us a perfect monopoly?

Remember the heady days of the late 1990s? The unstoppable growth of the Internet seemed to promise the dawn of a perfect market. We were told that a small start-up on one side of the world could compete with huge corporations on the other side of the world -- and win.

Fast forward 20 years and the world looks quite different. Internet traffic is corralled through a small handful of websites like Facebook, Twitter and Amazon. Each of these sites are not just the biggest, but often the only serious players in their own market.

When they search the Internet, about 64% of Americans use Google . We also rely on other services offered by Google like Gmail, Google Maps and Google Docs. Scientists use Google Scholar to discover the latest scientific research. Historians use Google Books to trawl through the archives of the world.

Celebrities use YouTube (owned by Google) to share their latest cosmetics tips.