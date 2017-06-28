Millions for families of police shooting victims won't fix the problem

Story highlights Joey Jackson: Close to $23 million paid to families in five high-profile police shootings

Alternatives to lethal force, de-escalation should be the rule -- not the exception

Joey Jackson is a criminal defense attorney and a legal analyst for CNN and HLN. The views expressed here are solely his.

(CNN) Following the high-profile deaths of five black men and boys at the hands of police, cities have now paid out close to $23 million to their families. I can't imagine that money brings much comfort for their losses. Just ten days after St. Anthony, Minnesota, Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty on charges related to the shooting death of motorist Philando Castile, Castile's family agreed to a $3 million settlement with the city of St. Anthony. Public statements surrounding the settlement suggest that it was reached in an effort to help the City of St. Anthony heal and move forward.

And yes, much healing is in order -- not only in St. Anthony, but also around the country -- especially after so many have watched the footage of the traffic stop that led to Castile's death. Video released for the world to see shows Yanez looking panicked, frantic, and out of control only seconds after the encounter. Philando Castile apparently thought telling Yanez he was armed would put the officer at ease, but it cost him his life.

To be sure, police have a right to go home to their families at the end of a long day spent focusing on the safety and protection of us all. But black males also have the right not to be subject to the death penalty during what should be routine police encounters. A focus on de-escalation and alternatives to lethal force should be the rule -- not the exception.

Ultimately, it mattered little that Castile was compliant, calm and respectful during the encounter. His girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, who sat in the passenger seat, was equally so -- even in the aftermath of seeing her boyfriend shot multiple times as she streamed the video via Facebook live. Even more composed, was her 4-year-old daughter in the backseat, who reassured her mother that everything would be okay. Case over, not guilty.

The Castile family's settlement comes only days after the family of Michael Brown received $1.5 million to resolve claims against the City of Ferguson, Missouri, as a result of his shooting death in August 2014 at the hands of Officer Darren Wilson. Another day, another settlement. And yet another statement about public healing and time to move on. But moving on isn't so simple.

Read More