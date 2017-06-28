Mosul, Iraq (CNN) What stands out most when you enter the Old City of Mosul is the smell.

It's 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), nearly every building is smashed to pieces and there is a constant thud of explosions. But all that fades into the background as the stench of death comes closer and closer.

"Look, there." A guide from Iraq's Counter Terror Force points to the body of an ISIS militant that lies where it fell.

The jihadi is blackened and bloated from days in the scorching sun. There are several more rotting corpses scattered in the rubble.

The body of an ISIS fighter lies in a doorway in the Old City.

This is what is left of ISIS's prize city in Iraq -- festering dead, a few hundred yards of territory, and about 200 diehard militants awaiting a final standoff.