Story highlights NBA star Steph Curry to play in pro golf tournament

Curry gets invite from sponsors of Ellie Mae Classic

(CNN) "I'm going to try and keep it in the fairway and play well."

Those are modest words coming from an NBA two-time champion and most valuable player -- especially one known for his brashness.

But Stephen Curry's patented turnaround three-pointers won't get him very far as an invitee at the Ellie Mae Classic golf tournament next month.

The event, part of the Web.Com Tour of second-tier professional golfers, tees off on July 31 in Hayward, California.

Curry -- a near scratch golfer -- was a two-way athlete in high-school, splitting time between the hardwood and the fairway. He began putting at age eight, and first took golf seriously after beating his father, former NBA pro Dell Curry, as a 13-year-old.