London (CNN) Exterior cladding on 120 high-rise buildings across 37 local authority areas in England has failed fire safety checks, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Wednesday.

Safety checks are continuing across the country following the Grenfell Tower blaze on June 14, which was apparently stoked by the building's flammable exterior cladding and left at least 79 people dead or missing.

Addressing the House of Commons during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), she said, "So far 100% of the samples that have come in have proved to be combustible."

In light of the tests conducted to date, she urged people to take preemptive action before results are returned and work with their local fire services to ensure buildings are safe for residents.

The embattled Prime Minister was quizzed about fire safety, exterior cladding and public sector cuts in the opening minutes of PMQs.

