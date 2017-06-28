Story highlights Coordinated anti-terror raids in Spain, the UK and Germany net six suspects

Spanish police say their investigation into a group suspected of links to ISIS began in 2015

(CNN) Spanish authorities have shut down a suspected ISIS terror cell on the resort island of Mallorca in a series of raids across Europe.

A coordinated anti-terror operation saw officials swoop in to arrest six people for allegedly raising funds and recruiting fighters for ISIS, authorities in Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany said in statements on Wednesday.

According to Spanish authorities, four of the six were detained in Mallorca, while the others were taken into custody in the UK and Germany.

Los seis detenidos en la operación contra el #yihadismo formaban parte de una red internacional que captaba y adoctrinaba a terroristas. pic.twitter.com/qc7MXu6MN8 — Juan Ignacio Zoido (@zoidoJI) June 28, 2017

Spanish National Police said the investigation linking the group to ISIS started in 2015 when a website with several terrorist propaganda videos was discovered.

During the course of the two-year probe, authorities identified a UK-based Salafist imam who was allegedly orchestrating the production of online extremist propaganda.

