London (CNN) Michael Bond, the creator of the hugely popular children's character Paddington Bear, has died at the age of 91.

Bond died at home on Tuesday following a short illness, his publisher HarperCollins announced Wednesday in a statement on Facebook.

Today is a very sad day. Michael Bond CBE will be missed by many. pic.twitter.com/ZoCb5sU2V9 — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) June 28, 2017

Developing story -- more to come.