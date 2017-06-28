Warrington (CNN) Britain's Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that it has charged six people with criminal offenses over the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in which 96 supporters of Liverpool football club lost their lives.

A former senior police officer, David Duckenfield, will face manslaughter charges over 95 of the 96 deaths.

The decision, which comes 28 years after the tragedy, follows last year's inquests which found that those who died were unlawfully killed.

The disaster took place at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium on April 15 1989 during Liverpool's FA Cup semifinal game with Nottingham Forest.

The fatal crush, which led to the game abandoned after just six minutes, led to all-seater stadiums being introduced across England.

The defendants, except for Duckenfield, will appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on August 9.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the day would be one of "mixed emotions" for the families of the victims who were informed of the decision this morning.

Barry Devonside reacts after the families of the 96 Hillsborough victims were told the decision that the Crown Prosecution Service will proceed with criminal charges.

Barry Devonside, whose son Christopher, 18, was killed in the disaster, told reporters of the scene inside Parr Hall, Warrington, when families were informed of the decision to launch criminal proceedings against Duckenfield.

"Everybody applauded when it was announced that the most senior police officer on that particular day will have charges presented to him," Devonside told reporters.

Who has been charged?

Former South Yorkshire Police Chief David Duckenfield has been charged with manslaughter.

David Duckenfield: The match commander for South Yorkshire Police on the day of the disaster has been charged with manslaughter over 95 of the 96 deaths.

"We will allege that David Duckenfield's failures to discharge his personal responsibility were extraordinarily bad and contributed substantially to the deaths of each of those 96 people who so tragically and unnecessarily lost their lives, Sue Hemming, the CPS Head of Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said in a statement.

"The offense clearly sets out the basis of those allegations. We are unable to charge the manslaughter of Anthony Bland, the 96th casualty, as he died almost four years later.

"The law as it applied then provided that no person could be guilty of homicide where the death occurred more than a year and a day later than the date when the injuries were caused."

Norman Bettison has been charged with four offenses of misconduct in public.

Norman Bettison -- A former officer with South Yorkshire Police and subsequently Chief Constable of Merseyside and West Yorkshire Police, Bettison has been charged with four offenses of misconduct in public office relating to telling alleged lies about his involvement in the aftermath of Hillsborough and the culpability of fans.

Supporters are crushed against the barrier as disaster strikes before the FA Cup semi-final match.

Graham Henry Mackrell - Mackrell was Sheffield Wednesday Football Club's company secretary and safety officer at the time of the disaster and has been charged over health and safety offenses.

He has been charged with two offenses of contravening a term of condition of a safety certificate contrary to the Safety of Sports Grounds Act 1975 and one offense of failing to take reasonable care for the health and safety of other persons who may have been affected by his acts or omissions at work under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Family members react after the families of the 96 Hillsborough victims were told the decision that the Crown Prosecution Service will proceed with criminal charges.

Peter Metcalf - Metcalf acted as solicitor for the South Yorkshire Police during the Taylor Inquiry and the first inquests.

He has been charged with doing acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice relating to material changes made to witness statements.

Family members react after the families of the 96 Hillsborough victims were told the decision that the Crown Prosecution Service will proceed with criminal charges.

Former South Yorkshire police officers Donald Denton and Alan Foster, have both been charged for their role in perverting the course of justice along with Metcalf.