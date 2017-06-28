Warrington (CNN) Britain's Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that it has charged six people with criminal offenses over the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in which 96 supporters of Liverpool football club lost their lives.

A former senior police officer, David Duckenfield, will face manslaughter charges.

The decision, which comes 28 years after the tragedy, follows last year's inquests which found that those who died were unlawfully killed.

Charges have been authorized against:

-- David Duckenfield, who was the match commander for South Yorkshire Police on the day of the disaster.

Read More