Warrington (CNN)Britain's Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that it has charged six people with criminal offenses over the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in which 96 supporters of Liverpool football club lost their lives.
A former senior police officer, David Duckenfield, will face manslaughter charges.
The decision, which comes 28 years after the tragedy, follows last year's inquests which found that those who died were unlawfully killed.
Charges have been authorized against:
-- David Duckenfield, who was the match commander for South Yorkshire Police on the day of the disaster.
-- Graham Henry Mackrell, who was Sheffield Wednesday Football Club's company secretary and safety officer at the time of the disaster in 1989.
-- Peter Metcalf, the solicitor acting for the South Yorkshire Police during the Taylor Inquiry and the first inquests.
-- Former Chief Superintendent Donald Denton of South Yorkshire Police.
-- Former Detective Chief Inspector Alan Foster of South Yorkshire Police.
-- Norman Bettison, a former officer with South Yorkshire Police and subsequently Chief Constable of Merseyside and West Yorkshire Police.
This is a developing story..