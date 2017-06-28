(CNN) "Pretty Little Liars" -- a show that for seven seasons prided itself on engineering implausible yet addicting twists that kept its cult-like following coming back for more -- ended its run on Tuesday with the five young women at the center of the series joined in a group hug as one of them prepared to embark on her honeymoon.

"For some reason, it feels like it's the end of something," Ali (Sasha Pieterse) tells her friends.

Indeed, it was.

When it debuted in 2010, "Pretty Little Liars" was quick to gain attention for its youth appeal -- featuring high school drama, outlandish thrills and powered by the group's tormenter, a villain known only as "A."

The constant flow of mystery and intrigue may have been the hook that kept "PLL" -- as fans would abbreviate it -- at the top of Twitter trending topics. But the life blood of the show was always the young teen girls who may have looked like they'd been plucked straight from the pages of a Teen Vogue, but fought with endless conviction to protect themselves and their friends from harm and danger.

