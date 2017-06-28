Netflix's 'Okja' tripped by odd tone, over-cooked message

(CNN) A giant, genetically engineered "super-pig" serves up one of the least hammy performances in "Okja," a strange, well-intentioned but heavy-handed girl-and-her-animal story that merely demonstrates Netflix still has a lot to learn about the movie business.

Weaving together an animal-rights message as well as cautionary warnings about corporate greed, the movie becomes an awkward hybrid blending old-fashioned movies like "Babe" or "The Black Stallion" with the surrealism of Terry Gilliam's "Brazil." However admirable the intentions, the tone is seriously overcooked.

The satire is played so broadly as to overwhelm most of the international cast in this production from South Korean co-writer/director Bong Joon Ho ("Snowpiercer"). That includes marquee names Tilda Swinton as the ruthless Lucy Mirando, whose company is looking to turn all that sausage into green; and Jake Gyllenhaal as Dr. Johnny Wilcox, an equally amoral Steve Irwin-like TV personality who she turns into her corporate mascot.

The premise involves a major company that claims to have bred the aforementioned porkers -- elephant-sized creatures that will help feed a starving world. Eager to promote that accomplishment, the piglets are place with different farmers across the globe, building toward a contest to see who has raised the best bacon-to-be.

Flash ahead a decade, and Okja has become the pet and companion of an orphaned Korean girl, Mija (An Seo Hyun, the movie's clear highlight), living in an idyllic mountain setting with her grandfather. Yet when Dr. Johnny comes calling, Okja is to be whisked off to New York, ostensibly to showcase as the contest winner.

