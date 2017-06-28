Michelle Rodriguez threatens to leave 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Story highlights Michelle Rodriguez slammed the 'Fast and the Furious' franchise for its lack of female characters

(CNN) Michelle Rodriguez is standing up for her female cast members.

The actress announced on Instagram that she is prepared to leave behind her beloved role as Letty Ortiz in the hit "Fast and the Furious" franchise due to its lack of strong female voices in the series.

"F8 is out digitally today," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo. "I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & I'm grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years ... One Love."

The franchise includes roles for award-winning actresses like Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron but it's still the men who dominate the movies as Rodriguez recently pointed out to Entertainment Weekly

"On day one, I [changed] the character from being something that I could not do in front of millions of people into a character that I'm actually proud of, but at the end of the day, what message are we sending out there for women?" she said. "It does weigh heavy on my head -- especially in the male-dominated environment that I work in."

