Did you think you'd gotten "Hamilton" all out of your system? Just you wait.

The music video for "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" from "Hamilton Mixtape" was released Wednesday morning, and the anthem is certain to become your latest Lin-Manuel Miranda-provided earworm.

Featuring some of music's sharpest rhymers -- K'naan, Residente, Riz MC (also known as Riz Ahmed, star of HBO's "Night Of") and Snow Tha Product -- the video aims to be a powerful statement about the role of immigrants in the United States.

Miranda released the video as he continues to recruit famous friends to spread the word about his #Ham4all challenge.

The social media initiative asks participants to sing a song from Hamilton, make a donation to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, and -- not unlike the viral Ice Bucket Challenge -- then challenge two friends to do the same.

