Halle Berry says her historic Oscar win now means 'nothing'

(CNN) Being the first and only black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress would seem like a watershed moment, but for Halle Berry it means "nothing."

"I sat there and I really thought, 'Wow, that moment really meant nothing," Berry told Welteroth . "It meant nothing. I thought it meant something, but I think it meant nothing.'"

She described it as one of her "lowest moments." Fifteen years after Berry's win, she is still the only black actress to take home a Best Actress Oscar.

"It's troubling, to say the least," Berry said.

