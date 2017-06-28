Will the real Eminem please stand up?

Story highlights Eminem is sporting new facial hair

(CNN) Is that you, Eminem?

Fans of the rapper are going wild after he shared a photo of himself sporting a beard on his usually clean-shaven face.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, captioned the photo: "Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard." #thedefiantones."

Eminem's Instagram followers seemed to lose themselves -- lyrical pun intended -- and threw shade at Slim Shady.

"The Eminem i've always known never had facial hair so hard catching up to this," wrote on follower.

