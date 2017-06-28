Philippines bill proposes jail time for unenthusiastic anthem singers

Story highlights It's not clear how singers' fervor will be measured

The bill also requires students to memorize the national anthem

(CNN) Philippines citizens may need to start exercising their vocal chords.

The country's House of Representatives has approved a bill requiring members of the public to sing the country's national anthem, Lupang Hinirang, "with fervor" whenever it is played publicly.

Those who are convicted of violating the proposed law could face public censure, fines between $1,000 to $2,000 and up to a year in prison.

The measure did not define how it would qualify whether or not a citizen sang the anthem with enough fervor.

Some other stipulations in the bill:

