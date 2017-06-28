Woman delays flight with 'lucky' coin-throw into engine

Story highlights Woman, 80, throws at least nine coins at plane for good luck

One fell into engine of A320 aircraft, delaying flight

Beijing (CNN) Bad weather, crowded skies and military drills...and now add coin-tossing to the growing list of reasons for China's notorious flight delays.

Police took away an 80-year-old woman Tuesday after fellow passengers reported that she was throwing coins at the plane during boarding of China Southern Airlines flight CZ380 on the tarmac of Shanghai's Pudong International Airport.

"The passenger, surnamed Qiu, who has no prior criminal record or mental health issues, claimed she tossed coins as a prayer for a safe flight," Shanghai Police said in a statement.

It added that officers found nine coins at the scene, including one that fell into the engine of the Airbus A320 aircraft, with others scattered on the ground nearby.

Read More