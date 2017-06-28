Top Catholic official charged with sexual assault offenses

Story highlights Police say there are multiple complainants

He has previously denied covering up abuse in the church

(CNN) Cardinal George Pell, one of the most senior officials in the Catholic Church, has been charged with multiple historical sexual assault offenses in his home country of Australia, police said Thursday.

Pell has previously denied covering up abuse committed by priests when he served as the Archbishop of Melbourne from 1996 to 2001. But he acknowledged his predecessor, Archbishop Frank Little, now deceased, had destroyed documents to protect priests.

"I want to be perfectly clear -- the process and the procedures that have been followed in the charging of Cardinal Pell have been the same that have been applied in a whole range of historical sex offenses whenever we investigate them," Victoria Deputy Police Commissioner Shane Patton said at a news conference.

"Cardinal Pell has been treated the same as anyone else in this investigation."

He currently serves as a top adviser to Pope Francis and the Vatican's top financial adviser. In 2013 , he was named one of eight cardinals tasked with investigating ways to reform the church.

