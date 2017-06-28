Story highlights The Los Angeles City Council has approved plans for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

The project is designed by Beijing-based firm MAD Architects

(CNN) After three years of talks -- and proposals in three different cities -- "Star Wars" creator George Lucas has finally secured a green light for his art museum.

Plans for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art were unanimously approved by the Los Angeles City Council Tuesday, ending the project's long wait for a home.

According to the museum's official website, the $1.2-billion development, dedicated to the art of storytelling, will be built without taxpayer money. Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson, are set to donate some of their 10,000-strong collection of paintings, illustrations and movie memorabilia.

As well as works by the likes of Edgar Degas and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the museum will exhibit storyboards, artwork and props from Hollywood movies. The collection includes items from the "Star Wars" franchise, including Darth Vader's original mask and the first lightsaber used by Luke Skywalker.

