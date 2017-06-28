Breaking News

Los Angeles approves long-awaited George Lucas art museum

By Oscar Holland, CNN

Updated 9:34 PM ET, Wed June 28, 2017

Plans for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art were unanimously approved by the Los Angeles City Council Tuesday, ending the project&#39;s long wait for a home. The design is by Beijing-based firm MAD Architects.
Plans for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art were unanimously approved by the Los Angeles City Council Tuesday, ending the project's long wait for a home. The design is by Beijing-based firm MAD Architects.
&quot;It&#39;s a cloud of knowledge for people to explore,&quot; MAD Architects founder Ma Yansong told CNN shortly after Tuesday&#39;s announcement. Click through the gallery for more projects by the Beijing-based firm.
"It's a cloud of knowledge for people to explore," MAD Architects founder Ma Yansong told CNN shortly after Tuesday's announcement.
MAD designs high-profile international projects around the world. An example of another cultural center, the polished bronze metal facade of the Ordos Museum (above) is intended to represent the rising sun over the surrounding grasslands.
Ordos Museum (2011), Inner Mongolia, ChinaMAD designs high-profile international projects around the world. An example of another cultural center, the polished bronze metal facade of the Ordos Museum (above) is intended to represent the rising sun over the surrounding grasslands.
Located in the oceanfront of Southern China, this vast residential complex combines high rise structure and undulating typology, aiming for a high-density solution.
Fake Hills (2015), Beihai, ChinaLocated in the oceanfront of Southern China, this vast residential complex combines high rise structure and undulating typology, aiming for a high-density solution.
The design for Urban Forest is intended to integrate nature with &quot;stacked&quot; open floors and areas that include patios and sky gardens.
Urban Forest (2009), Chongqing, ChinaThe design for Urban Forest is intended to integrate nature with "stacked" open floors and areas that include patios and sky gardens.
Floor to ceiling glass windows provide a panoramic view of the city.
Urban Forest (2009), ChongqingFloor to ceiling glass windows provide a panoramic view of the city.
Influenced by Buckminster Fuller&#39;s geodesic domes, the architects designed a form of abstract container to protect the interior from its harsh local climate.
Ordos Museum (2011), Inner Mongolia, ChinaInfluenced by Buckminster Fuller's geodesic domes, the architects designed a form of abstract container to protect the interior from its harsh local climate.
The Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center embodies the Chinese notion of &quot;shanshui,&quot; meaning mountain and water. The building responds to the surrounding mountains and rivers while meeting the material needs of urban life.
Nanjing Zendai Himalays Center (2017), Nanjing, ChinaThe Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center embodies the Chinese notion of "shanshui," meaning mountain and water. The building responds to the surrounding mountains and rivers while meeting the material needs of urban life.
Curvaceous glass walls flow like waterfalls and corridors and paths weave through the complexes, creating a poetic movement.
Nanjing Zendai Himalays Center (2017), Nanjing, ChinaCurvaceous glass walls flow like waterfalls and corridors and paths weave through the complexes, creating a poetic movement.
The project is on track to be completed in 2017.
Nanjing Zendai Himalays Center (2017), Nanjing, ChinaThe project is on track to be completed in 2017.
Located at the intersection of two main streets, the Absolute Towers are one of the city&#39;s well-known landmarks.
Absolute Towers (2012), Mississauga, CanadaLocated at the intersection of two main streets, the Absolute Towers are one of the city's well-known landmarks.
The Absolute Towers look as if they are &quot;rotating&quot;, depending on your vantage point.
Absolute Towers (2012), Mississauga, CanadaThe Absolute Towers look as if they are "rotating", depending on your vantage point.
The buildings&#39; curvaceous form has been likened to Marilyn Monroe.
Absolute Towers (2012), Mississauga, CanadaThe buildings' curvaceous form has been likened to Marilyn Monroe.
The Harbin Opera House effortlessly blends in with its surroundings in the untamed northern region.
Harbin Opera House (2015), Harbin, ChinaThe Harbin Opera House effortlessly blends in with its surroundings in the untamed northern region.
Made of white aluminum panels and glass pyramids, the opera house references the snow and ice of Harbin&#39;s sub-zero climate.
Harbin Opera House (2015), Harbin, ChinaMade of white aluminum panels and glass pyramids, the opera house references the snow and ice of Harbin's sub-zero climate.
With an interior sculpted from Manchurian Ash wood, its spatial arrangement offers world-class acoustics.
Harbin Opera House (2015), Harbin, ChinaWith an interior sculpted from Manchurian Ash wood, its spatial arrangement offers world-class acoustics.
Located near the Huangshan Mountains in China&#39;s Anhui province, this village blurs the boundaries between modern architecture and nature.
Huangshan Mountain Village (2015), Huangshan, ChinaLocated near the Huangshan Mountains in China's Anhui province, this village blurs the boundaries between modern architecture and nature.
The village faces the serene Taiping lake.
Huangshan Mountain Village (2015), Huangshan, ChinaThe village faces the serene Taiping lake.
Its form blends seamlessly into the surrounding limestone cliffs.
Huangshan Mountain Village (2015), Huangshan, ChinaIts form blends seamlessly into the surrounding limestone cliffs.
The UNIC, still under construction, will be built in collaboration with the French architecture firm Biecher Architectes.
UNIC, ParisThe UNIC, still under construction, will be built in collaboration with the French architecture firm Biecher Architectes.
The 50-meters-tall building, situated in the neighborhood of Clichy-Batignolles, is made of 13 organically stacked terraces.
UNIC, ParisThe 50-meters-tall building, situated in the neighborhood of Clichy-Batignolles, is made of 13 organically stacked terraces.
The Chaoyang Park Plaza, composed of over 120,000 square meters, took inspiration from Chinese classical landscape paintings, which often feature lakes, springs, forests, and stones.
Chaoyang Park Plaza (2016), Beijing, ChinaThe Chaoyang Park Plaza, composed of over 120,000 square meters, took inspiration from Chinese classical landscape paintings, which often feature lakes, springs, forests, and stones.
Completed in 2016, the Chaoyang Park Plaza has green features such as natural lighting and a passive ventilation system integrated in the complex.
Chaoyang Park Plaza (2016), Beijing, ChinaCompleted in 2016, the Chaoyang Park Plaza has green features such as natural lighting and a passive ventilation system integrated in the complex.
The smooth vertical lines flowing down the buildings resemble river stones that have been eroded over a long period of time.
Chaoyang Park Plaza (2016), Beijing, ChinaThe smooth vertical lines flowing down the buildings resemble river stones that have been eroded over a long period of time.
The China Wood Sculpture Museum is an example of a sustainable design by MAD Architects. Solid walls help to save energy and retain heat.&lt;br /&gt;
China Wood Sculpture Museum (2013), Harbin, ChinaThe China Wood Sculpture Museum is an example of a sustainable design by MAD Architects. Solid walls help to save energy and retain heat.
Polished metal plates on the exterior mirror the city lights at night.
China Wood Sculpture Museum (2013), Harbin, ChinaPolished metal plates on the exterior mirror the city lights at night.
This metallic bubble is located in one of Beijing&#39;s oldest neighborhoods.
Hutong Bubble 32 (2009), Beijing, ChinaThis metallic bubble is located in one of Beijing's oldest neighborhoods.
The Hutong Bubble, a designer outhouse with a single toilet and staircase, is part of an initiative to help the community.
Hutong Bubble 32 (2009), Beijing, ChinaThe Hutong Bubble, a designer outhouse with a single toilet and staircase, is part of an initiative to help the community.
  • The Los Angeles City Council has approved plans for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
  • The project is designed by Beijing-based firm MAD Architects
  • Gallery above features MAD Architects' designs from around the world

(CNN)After three years of talks -- and proposals in three different cities -- "Star Wars" creator George Lucas has finally secured a green light for his art museum.

Plans for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art were unanimously approved by the Los Angeles City Council Tuesday, ending the project's long wait for a home.
According to the museum's official website, the $1.2-billion development, dedicated to the art of storytelling, will be built without taxpayer money. Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson, are set to donate some of their 10,000-strong collection of paintings, illustrations and movie memorabilia.
    As well as works by the likes of Edgar Degas and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the museum will exhibit storyboards, artwork and props from Hollywood movies. The collection includes items from the "Star Wars" franchise, including Darth Vader's original mask and the first lightsaber used by Luke Skywalker.

    'A cloud of knowledge'

    Set to open in 2021, the museum is scheduled to break ground next year. The approved site at Exposition Park, in southern Los Angeles, is close to the University of Southern California, where Lucas studied film.
    "The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will add another world-class institution to our city's cultural landscape, and bring a breathtaking architectural jewel to Exposition Park," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in a statement.
    "I am proud to have worked with George Lucas and Mellody Hobson to bring this incredible gift to Los Angeles -- and I applaud the City Council for voting to approve a gem for South L.A. that will touch the lives of Angelenos and visitors for generations to come."
    Gallery space will take up approximately one third of the 290,000 square-foot building. The structure, designed by Beijing-based architecture firm MAD Architects, will also feature theaters, classrooms and lecture halls.
    "It's a cloud of knowledge for people to explore," MAD founder Ma Yansong told CNN shortly after Tuesday's announcement.
    But Lucas has also faced criticism for the project. In a scathing editorial published earlier this year, Los Angeles Times art critic Christopher Knight dismissed the museum as "a sentimental vanity gallery pumped up on soppy emotional steroids."

    Long search for a home

    The project was first announced in 2014, though it has faced high-profile setbacks since. While Lucas had originally hoped to build the museum in Chicago, he eventually withdrew proposals citing "extensive delays" caused by lobbying group Friends of the Parks.
    Hoping to preserve the lakeside site, the not-for-profit group had attempted to block the lakeside structure by filing a federal lawsuit in November 2014.
    San Francisco was also touted as an alternative home for the museum. In addition to his Los Angeles designs, MAD's Ma Yansong created proposals for a rival site on Treasure Island, an artificial island in San Fransisco Bay.
    But in January, the museum's board of directors announced that the Los Angeles bid had won -- subject to the submission of further plans and an environmental impact report. Los Angeles City Council Tuesday voted 14-0 in favor of the proposal.