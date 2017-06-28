(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today.
-- After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote on the health care bill, more GOP senators came out against it. To complicate matters, different GOP senators have different ideas of what they want in the bill. Also, senators are mad about a pro-Trump super PAC that ran an ad against a fellow Republican who opposed the bill. So now what? Here's a guide to what's next for the Senate health care plan.
-- The White House just ramped up its war with the media. The latest attack comes from Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
-- Grenades and gunfire were launched from a helicopter over Venezuela's Supreme Court. President Nicolas Maduro called it an attempted coup. It was a dramatic escalation of the country's ongoing crisis.
-- A man rammed his car into the new Ten Commandments monument outside the Arkansas state Capitol and streamed it to Facebook Live.
-- A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Bella Bond, a toddler whose body was found in a trash bag near Boston two years ago.
-- China freed three activists who were detained while investigating a company that made shoes for Ivanka Trump's brand, an advocacy group said.
-- A visiting graduate student from China went missing on June 9. On Tuesday, the FBI found the car she was last seen entering.
-- Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times for defamation.
-- Michael Bond, creator of Paddington Bear, died at 91.
-- People really love Olive Garden. Really.