Elephants make once-in-a-lifetime move to new home

Photos: Malawi elephants moved to new home Elephants roam freely in Liwonde National Park. NGO African Parks took over the reserve in 2015, securing the park's borders to keep poachers out. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: Malawi elephants moved to new home Their conservation efforts have been so successful that there are now too many elephants in the park, placing a strain on its limited resources. Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: Malawi elephants moved to new home Some 500 of the animals are being moved in a once-in-a-lifetime program to restock northern Malawi's Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve, which has been badly hit by poachers. Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: Malawi elephants moved to new home Wildlife vet Andre Uys fires tranquilizer darts at elephants from a helicopter, bringing the elephants down one by one, so his team can move in safely. Hide Caption 4 of 15

Photos: Malawi elephants moved to new home The tranquilizers are thousands of times stronger than morphine -- one prick from the dart and its powerful cocktail could floor Uys within minutes. Hide Caption 5 of 15

Photos: Malawi elephants moved to new home Wildlife vet Kester Vickery radios the helicopter team circling above. The air and ground teams work together to corral, dart and capture entire herds safely. Hide Caption 6 of 15

Photos: Malawi elephants moved to new home African Parks CEO Peter Fearnhead shields a young elephant's eyes; the elephants must be moved in family groups to give them the best chance of resettling in their new home. Hide Caption 7 of 15

Photos: Malawi elephants moved to new home Twigs are placed in an elephant's nostrils to keep its airway open. As each animal falls to the ground, its massive weight poses a danger to itself and others, so the team must respond in seconds. Hide Caption 8 of 15

Photos: Malawi elephants moved to new home The team prepares two elephants for transfer. By waking the elephants in the field, inside a specially-designed crate, the team reduces the amount of drugs they must be given. Hide Caption 9 of 15

Photos: Malawi elephants moved to new home Measurements and details of vital signs are taken before the sedated elephants are loaded on to the trucks to be moved north to Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve. Hide Caption 10 of 15

Photos: Malawi elephants moved to new home The youngest member of the family group has a harness placed around its legs before being hoisted carefully onto the truck. Hide Caption 11 of 15

Photos: Malawi elephants moved to new home A tranquilized elephant is lifted into a wake-up crate. The spray-painted letter on its side identifies its family group. "They have very strong social bonds, so we use that to our advantage when we catch and load them," says Vickery. Hide Caption 12 of 15

Photos: Malawi elephants moved to new home Members of the local community are invited to observe the transfer. Human-wildlife conflict remains the greatest threat to elephants' survival, so outreach and education programs are key. Hide Caption 13 of 15

Photos: Malawi elephants moved to new home A bull elephant is too big for the wake-up crate so will be transported on a flatbed truck for the first part of his journey. The large-scale transfer of elephants will take place over a six week period. Hide Caption 14 of 15