DNA solves ancient animal riddle that Darwin couldn't

It defied clarity because it had too many distinct features belonging to different groups

Ancient DNA has placed it on the tree of life

(CNN) After the last of its kind died out about 12,000 years ago, a strange animal that stumped Charles Darwin is finally being added to the tree of life, according to a new study in the journal Nature Communications.

Macrauchenia patachonica lived during the last ice age. It resembled a bulky camel without a hump, with a long neck like that of a llama and a short trunk for a nose.

The long neck would enable the herbivore to reach leaves on plants and bushes across what is now South America and the open landscapes of Patagonia.

"It was a fairly bulky quadruped, probably not very fleet of foot," said Ross MacPhee, study co-author and curator at the American Museum of Natural History. "Its outstanding feature, however, was its nose. We have no soft tissue fossils, so we don't know whether the nose was developed into an actual trunk, like an elephant's, or was something more like a big fleshy appendage, resembling the tapir's proboscis. It would not have looked very much like anything alive today."

The nasal opening is right between the eye sockets, rather than just above the teeth.

