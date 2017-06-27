Breaking News

DNA solves ancient animal riddle that Darwin couldn't

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:04 AM ET, Tue June 27, 2017

An artist&#39;s reconstruction shows Macrauchenia patachonica, which roamed South America thousands of years ago. Combining a range of odd characteristics from llamas and camels to rhinos and antelopes, Macrauchenia defied clarification until now and has been added to the tree of life. It belongs to a sister group of Perissodactyla, which includes horses, rhinos and tapirs.
An artist's reconstruction shows Macrauchenia patachonica, which roamed South America thousands of years ago. Combining a range of odd characteristics from llamas and camels to rhinos and antelopes, Macrauchenia defied clarification until now and has been added to the tree of life. It belongs to a sister group of Perissodactyla, which includes horses, rhinos and tapirs.
This prosthetic device was made for a priest&#39;s daughter who had to have her right big toe amputated 3,000 years ago. This surprisingly lifelike toe was made to look natural by a skilled artisan who wanted to maintain the aesthetic as well as mobility during the Early Iron Age. It was designed to be worn with sandals, the footwear of choice at the time.
This prosthetic device was made for a priest's daughter who had to have her right big toe amputated 3,000 years ago. This surprisingly lifelike toe was made to look natural by a skilled artisan who wanted to maintain the aesthetic as well as mobility during the Early Iron Age. It was designed to be worn with sandals, the footwear of choice at the time.
The oldest fossil remains of Homo sapiens, dating back 300,000 years, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/07/health/oldest-homo-sapiens-fossils-found/index.html&quot;&gt;were found&lt;/a&gt; at a site in Jebel Irhoud, Morocco. This is 100,000 years older than previously discovered fossils of Homo sapiens that have been securely dated. The fossils, including a partial skull and a lower jaw, belong to five different individuals including three young adults, an adolescent and a child estimated to be 8 years old.
The oldest fossil remains of Homo sapiens, dating back 300,000 years, were found at a site in Jebel Irhoud, Morocco. This is 100,000 years older than previously discovered fossils of Homo sapiens that have been securely dated. The fossils, including a partial skull and a lower jaw, belong to five different individuals including three young adults, an adolescent and a child estimated to be 8 years old.
Nodosaurs were herbivores who walked on four legs and were covered in tank-like armor and dotted with spikes for protection. But this recently unveiled 110 million-year-old fossil is the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/14/americas/perfect-dinosaur-fossil-alberta-canada-museum-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;most well-preserved&lt;/a&gt; of the armored dinosaurs ever unearthed.
Nodosaurs were herbivores who walked on four legs and were covered in tank-like armor and dotted with spikes for protection. But this recently unveiled 110 million-year-old fossil is the most well-preserved of the armored dinosaurs ever unearthed.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/30/health/earliest-human-ancestor-deuterostome-saccorhytus-history-study/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Microfossils found in China&lt;/a&gt; have revealed what could be our earliest known ancestor on the tree of life. Saccorhytus was a tiny, bag-like sea creature that lived 540 million years ago.
Microfossils found in China have revealed what could be our earliest known ancestor on the tree of life. Saccorhytus was a tiny, bag-like sea creature that lived 540 million years ago.
In 2016, researchers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/03/world/dinosaur-rib-195-million-year-old-collagen-history/index.html&quot;&gt;discovered ancient collagen and protein remains&lt;/a&gt; preserved in the ribs of a dinosaur that walked the Earth 195 million years ago.
In 2016, researchers discovered ancient collagen and protein remains preserved in the ribs of a dinosaur that walked the Earth 195 million years ago.
By studying the skeleton of this medieval pilgrim, researchers have been able to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/26/health/leprosy-medieval-pilgrim-skeleton-study/index.html&quot;&gt;genotype leprosy&lt;/a&gt;. They also discovered that leprosy-causing bacteria have changed little over hundreds of years, possibly explaining the decline in the disease after it peaked in medieval Europe as humans developed resistance.
By studying the skeleton of this medieval pilgrim, researchers have been able to genotype leprosy. They also discovered that leprosy-causing bacteria have changed little over hundreds of years, possibly explaining the decline in the disease after it peaked in medieval Europe as humans developed resistance.
The discovery of a species that lived 6.6 million years ago in southwestern China suggests that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/24/asia/china-ancient-otter/index.html&quot;&gt;ancient otters &lt;/a&gt;had &quot;wolf-like&quot; proportions, and weighed roughly 100 Ibs. The creature -- whose skull was excavated in Yunnan province -- would have been twice the size of today&#39;s otters.
The discovery of a species that lived 6.6 million years ago in southwestern China suggests that ancient otters had "wolf-like" proportions, and weighed roughly 100 Ibs. The creature -- whose skull was excavated in Yunnan province -- would have been twice the size of today's otters.
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/health/dinosaur-tail-trapped-in-amber-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;tail of a 99-million-year-old dinosaur&lt;/a&gt; was found entombed in amber in 2016, an unprecedented discovery that has blown away scientists. The amber adds to fossil evidence that many dinosaurs sported feathers rather than scales.
The tail of a 99-million-year-old dinosaur was found entombed in amber in 2016, an unprecedented discovery that has blown away scientists. The amber adds to fossil evidence that many dinosaurs sported feathers rather than scales.
The oldest known sample of the smallpox-causing variola virus was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/health/smallpox-child-mummy-17th-century-lithuania/index.html&quot;&gt;found within the DNA of a 17th century child mummy&lt;/a&gt; in 2016. The mummy was found in a crypt beneath a Lithuanian church. The finding shortens the timeline for how long smallpox may have afflicted humans.
The oldest known sample of the smallpox-causing variola virus was found within the DNA of a 17th century child mummy in 2016. The mummy was found in a crypt beneath a Lithuanian church. The finding shortens the timeline for how long smallpox may have afflicted humans.
For the first time, researchers discovered &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/05/health/malaria-evidence-roman-empire/index.html&quot;&gt;genomic evidence of malaria in 2,000-year-old human remains&lt;/a&gt; from the Roman Empire. The discovery was made in 2016.
For the first time, researchers discovered genomic evidence of malaria in 2,000-year-old human remains from the Roman Empire. The discovery was made in 2016.
Researchers found the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/28/health/fossil-brain-cambridge-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;first preserved dinosaur brain&lt;/a&gt; in history in 2016. They believe it was preserved due to the dinosaur dying in a swamp-like environment which mixed low levels of oxygen -- known to slow decay -- and acidity which can preserve soft tissue for long periods. It is 130 million years old.
Researchers found the first preserved dinosaur brain in history in 2016. They believe it was preserved due to the dinosaur dying in a swamp-like environment which mixed low levels of oxygen -- known to slow decay -- and acidity which can preserve soft tissue for long periods. It is 130 million years old.
An investigation of skeletons buried during the 1665 Great Plague of London &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/09/health/great-plague-of-london-dna-skeletons/index.html&quot;&gt;revealed the DNA of the bacteria responsible for the disease&lt;/a&gt; in 2016. The skeletons were discovered in an ancient burial site during construction of London&#39;s Crossrail train line.
An investigation of skeletons buried during the 1665 Great Plague of London revealed the DNA of the bacteria responsible for the disease in 2016. The skeletons were discovered in an ancient burial site during construction of London's Crossrail train line.
Scientists &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/30/health/ancient-plague-genome/index.html&quot;&gt;reconstructed the genome of an ancient plague&lt;/a&gt; in 2016, which may shed new light on how certain diseases can either mysteriously disappear or continue to evolve and spread. An adult woman&#39;s skeleton (on left) and adult man&#39;s skeleton (on right) tested positive for the presence of Y. pestis, what researchers believe caused the Justinian Plague.
Scientists reconstructed the genome of an ancient plague in 2016, which may shed new light on how certain diseases can either mysteriously disappear or continue to evolve and spread. An adult woman's skeleton (on left) and adult man's skeleton (on right) tested positive for the presence of Y. pestis, what researchers believe caused the Justinian Plague.
  Macrauchenia patachonica fossils were first found by Charles Darwin in 1834
  It defied clarity because it had too many distinct features belonging to different groups
  Ancient DNA has placed it on the tree of life

(CNN)After the last of its kind died out about 12,000 years ago, a strange animal that stumped Charles Darwin is finally being added to the tree of life, according to a new study in the journal Nature Communications.

Macrauchenia patachonica lived during the last ice age. It resembled a bulky camel without a hump, with a long neck like that of a llama and a short trunk for a nose.
The long neck would enable the herbivore to reach leaves on plants and bushes across what is now South America and the open landscapes of Patagonia.
    "It was a fairly bulky quadruped, probably not very fleet of foot," said Ross MacPhee, study co-author and curator at the American Museum of Natural History. "Its outstanding feature, however, was its nose. We have no soft tissue fossils, so we don't know whether the nose was developed into an actual trunk, like an elephant's, or was something more like a big fleshy appendage, resembling the tapir's proboscis. It would not have looked very much like anything alive today."
    The nasal opening is right between the eye sockets, rather than just above the teeth.
    Legendary British scientist Darwin found the first fossil of this creature, as well as those of other extinct animals that fall under the "South American native ungulates" category, in 1834. The fossils were given to Richard Owen, a British paleontologist, to study. Neither Owen or Darwin could clarify the Macrauchenia's combination of features to a modern-day counterpart or a distinct mammal lineage. But they had only a few limb bones and vertebrae to study.
    Ancient Egyptian's wooden toe is sophisticated prosthetic
    The ungulates group itself is puzzling to researchers because some of them seem elephant-like, while others are more like aardvarks and moles. Owen even used an old name for the llama to come up with the genus Macrauchenia.
    "What we knew for quite some time is that there is a large number of species that are put into this group, and many of them looked quite peculiar," said Michi Hofreiter, lead author of the new study and paleogenomics expert at the University of Potsdam. "They are all extinct, and we do not even know if they represent a single group or belong to different phylogenetic groups."
    A previous study tried to place Macrauchenia on the tree of life by using ancient collagen. The new study, led by MacPhee and Hofreiter, built on the 2015 collagen study by extracting mitochondrial DNA from a fossil found in South America. The researchers also used a new approach to recovering Macrauchenia's genome, even without a modern analog.
    "I'm pleased to see that our ancient protein results for Macrauchenia are verified using this advancement in ancient DNA alignments of a deeply diverged mammal without close modern relatives," said Frido Welker, author of the 2015 collagen study. "Overcoming the absence of a close relative while achieving a near-complete mitochondrial genome is impressive."
    Shockingly lifelike dinosaur fossil makes public debut
    Before these studies using protein and DNA, arguments for where the animal belonged were derived from bone morphology, leading to a variety of possibilities.
    Macrauchenia now belongs to a sister group of Perissodactyla, which includes horses, rhinos and tapirs. The two groups split about 66 million years ago, around the time a mass extinction occurred when an asteroid struck the Earth.
    "We now have found a place in the tree of life for this group, so we can now also better explain how the peculiarities of these animals evolved," Hofreiter said. "And we lost a pretty old branch on the mammalian tree of life when the last member of this group went extinct."
    The new study "finally settles who it is closely related to," MacPhee added. "Finally settles that its lineage had already diverged from that of modern perissodactyls as early as the close of the age of dinosaurs."
    Next, the researchers want to solve the mystery of what Darwin dubbed "the strangest animal ever discovered": Toxodon. This giant animal is thought to have looked something like a fur-covered rhinoceros, with the head of a hippopotamus .
    They tried to extract Toxodon DNA from fossil samples for this study, but it wasn't possible, as is often the case with fossils found in temperate climates rather than cold ones. However, solving the riddle of Macrauchenia has given them hope.
    Oldest Homo sapiens fossils discovered
    They will also use these techniques to look at fossils of ancient sloths, armadillos, anteaters and their extinct relatives, MacPhee said. The benefit of ancient proteins like collagen is that they contain genetic information and break down slowly.
    Without having to rely on close living relatives of ancient, extinct creatures, researchers can use the latest technology to push their fields forward.
    "We will eventually be able to recover complete genomes from many kinds of fossil species," MacPhee said. "Then, we can start comparing genes from different species and make inferences about functional differences in gene products. This will have a profound effect on the study of evolution, because it will be fully empirical, not inferential."
    Filling in the gaps that these strange creatures left behind also answers basic questions about the history of our planet.
    "The vast majority of all species that ever lived on Earth are now extinct," Hofreiter said. "So if we want to understand the history of life on Earth, we also need to study the extinct species."