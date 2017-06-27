Story highlights Federal judge brings in official to help lawyers with classified material in case

Reality Winner wrote in Farsi in one confiscated notebook, prosecutors say

Augusta, Georgia (CNN) Among the possible evidence in the government's case against former federal contractor Reality Winner is a notebook with information handwritten in Farsi, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

The writing is being translated, federal prosecutors told a judge at a hearing.

Winner, who is accused on one count of taking classified information home from work and leaking it to a media outlet, remains in jail awaiting an anticipated October 23 trial.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Winner was a linguist while in the US Air Force from 2010 to 2016 and speaks Farsi, Dari and Pashto, her mother, Billie Winner-Davis, has said.

