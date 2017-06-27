Prada is selling a paper clip for $185, and people aren't taking it well

Story highlights Prada's money clip is a $185 sterling silver paper clip, basically

(CNN) With a spare $185 laying around and a serious lack of creativity, anyone can waltz into Office Depot and drop some cash on 13,300 paper clips.

For anyone who doesn't want to saunter into work and make it rain paper clips like the patron saint of office supplies, you can spend that same money on just one.

Prada created a sterling silver "paperclip-shaped" money clip, which Barney's is selling for $185. At 6.25 centimeters long and 2.25 centimeters wide, Prada's magnum opus clocks in at just over $13 per square centimeter.

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter were less than impressed.

"$185 for a paperclip? This thing better be able to hold my life together," one user tweeted.

