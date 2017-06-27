New Jersey rabbi among those accused of welfare fraud

Story highlights Four couples accused of misrepresenting income to receive $1.3 million in benefits

Defense attorney says all the defendants will be vindicated

(CNN) A New Jersey rabbi and his wife were among four married couples accused of misrepresenting their income to receive $1.3 million in Medicaid, food stamps and other government assistance programs, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Zalmen Sorotzkin, a rabbi at the Congregation Lutzk synagogue in Lakewood, was arrested Monday with his wife, Tzipporah, over the improper collection of about $340,000 in Medicaid, food stamps, housing and supplemental security income from January 2009 to April 2014, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

Another couple, Mordechai and Jocheved Breskin, were also arrested, accused of collecting about $585,000 in government benefits, prosecutors said.

Both couples allegedly misrepresented their income and failed to disclose other sources of income to government agencies. As a result, their stated income was low enough to receive these public benefits, according to the prosecutor's office. They all face charges of second-degree theft by deception, the office said.

Monday's raids were "the first of multiple ongoing arrests" in Lakewood regarding Medicaid and government assistance fraud, according to the prosecutor's office. The investigation is being done in conjunction with the FBI, the state comptroller's office, the Social Security Administration and the state Department of the Treasury, the prosecutor's office said.

