5 things for Tuesday, June 27: Syria, health bill, travel ban, Kislyak, hail

1. Syria

Trump didn't always want Obama to act in Syria

2. Senate health care bill

Mom on Medicaid cuts: It's a punch in the gut

3. Travel ban

4. Russia

5. Climate change

As the climate changes, we'll probably see fewer hailstorms in North America. That's good news, right? Yeah, but don't cancel that insurance policy just yet, because hail stones are going to get bigger , probably leading to more damage to your roof and vehicles. A new study in the journal Nature Climate Change says as the planet warms, we're having fewer, but heavier, rainstorms -- and the same thing is happening with hailstorms.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

$3 million

That's the settlement the family of Philando Castile -- who was killed by a St. Anthony, Minnesota, police officer -- reached with the city.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Top tweeters

Toxic reaction

A nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic picked its interns by holding a bikini contest on Facebook . No, really.

Five guys, 35 years, same photo

They first did it back in the '80s, and five friends from California have been posing on the same bench every five years ever since.

Audience participation

If you're going to see "1984" on Broadway, you definitely won't be bored, since audiences have fainted, vomited and screamed at its torture scenes.

No catch

There is such a thing as a free lunch, at least in Montreal, where a pair of immigrant restaurant owners offers them as a way to give back.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"You know, I try to stay out of politics"

Ivanka Trump, when asked whether she ever advised her father about his Twitter feed. Her answer caused the internet (heck, the whole world) to say, "Um, what?"

AND FINALLY ...

