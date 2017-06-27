FBI finds the car a missing Chinese grad student was seen entering

Story highlights Chinese visiting scholar Yingying Zhang disappeared on June 9

Surveillance video from that day shows her getting into a car in Urbana, Illinois

(CNN) The last known sighting of 26-year-old graduate student Yingying Zhang was on the afternoon of June 9.

Security camera footage released by the University of Illinois -- where Zhang was studying -- shows the visiting Chinese scholar getting into the passenger side of a black Saturn Astra hatchback.

On Tuesday the FBI announced it had found the Saturn. The whereabouts of Zhang, however, remain a mystery.

One of more than 300,000 Chinese students and scholars attending US universities, her disappearance has triggered widespread concern in China, with discussion of the case dominating both social and traditional media.

Authorities would not say where it was or to whom the vehicle belongs and few details have been released about the search since it began.