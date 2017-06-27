Missing Chinese scholar: FBI finds the car she got into

Story highlights Chinese visiting scholar Yingying Zhang disappeared on June 9

Surveillance video from that day shows her getting into a car in Urbana, Illinois

(CNN) Security camera video showed the visiting Chinese scholar getting into a black Saturn Astra hatchback on the University of Illinois campus the afternoon of June 9.

Since then, nobody has seen Yingying Zhang, 26.

On Tuesday the FBI announced it had found the Saturn, but would not say where it was or to whom the vehicle belonged. Few details have been released about the search since it began.

"While we categorize this as a missing person case, the FBI may use different terminology to categorize its investigations, and kidnapping is one possibility of many that we are pursuing," the web posting said. "At this point in the investigation, there is no way to confirm exactly what happened, and we are not ruling anything out."

The Zhang family shared with us these photos of Yingying. Please help us find her. More info: https://t.co/UmW3BlyRgr #findingyingying pic.twitter.com/5OAePPqwmC — U of I Police (@UIPD) June 25, 2017