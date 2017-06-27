Facebook live video captures Boston drug overdose

(CNN) Two men in Boston tapped on a car window when they saw a man and woman passed out, a needle lying in the woman's lap.

One of the men trying to help the couple, Junior JayRoc DiSola, captured the incident on Facebook Live.

The video, captioned "Drugs is a terrible thing... #BostonStrung Out!!", was taken on a street in Dorchester, Massachusetts on June 21. The incident occurred there just before 5:30 p.m., according to CNN affiliate WFXT.

The video has over 12 million views on Facebook.

After nearly a minute of banging on the driver's side window, the woman came to, startled and disoriented. The man, identified in the video as Dan, could not be shaken awake.

