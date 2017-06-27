Bill Cosby says he isn't planning a 'sexual assault tour'

Story highlights Bill Cosby's publicists had said he would speak at town halls this summer

"I just don't think the timing is right," his attorney said

(CNN) Bill Cosby is not planning to hold a "sexual assault tour," the comedian said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The current propaganda that I am going to conduct a sexual assault tour is false," Cosby said. "Any further information about public plans will be given at the appropriate time."

Last week, days after Cosby's criminal assault case ended in a mistrial , Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said that the 79-year-old comedian planned to hold 5 to 7 town halls this summer in which he would warn young people about issues related to sexual assault allegations.

"This is not a sexual assault tour as many media have sensationalized it. It is an educational tour on what people should be cognizant of in regard to sexual abuse allegations and the dangers," Wyatt told CNN.

Wyatt said Cosby would take questions from the audience at these events, but wouldn't be able to answer all the questions because of pending litigation. He said Cosby's attorneys had signed off on the idea.